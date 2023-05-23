Winnipeg Firefighters Respond to Three Blazes in One Hour

WINNIPEG — It was a busy Monday morning for Winnipeg firefighters after three separate structure fires were reported within an hour of each other.

Crews were called to a single-storey, multi-family residence in the 600 block of St. Mary’s Road at around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the house and declared the blaze under control shortly after 1 a.m.

Two people inside the home self-evacuated prior to emergency crews arriving. One of them was assessed and treated by on-scene paramedics, and transported to hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

At around 12:51 a.m., firefighters responded to an industrial building and yard on Messier Street.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from a large pile of rubber and an adjacent structure. The fire was declared under control at 3:41 a.m.

Occupants of the building safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

A nearby rail line was temporarily shut down as a precaution, but has since reopened.

At around 12:12 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a vacant, two-and-a-half storey house in the 500 block of William Avenue.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. The fire was declared under control at 1:05 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house had sustained damage from previous fires in May 2022, March 2023, and April 2023.

The St. Mary’s Road and Messier Street blazes are also under investigation and no damage estimates are available.