Fire Smouldering at Brady Road Landfill

WINNIPEG — A fire is smouldering at the Brady Road landfill after three large compost piles caught on fire late Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews were called to the facility, just off the South Perimeter Highway, at around 5:13 p.m.

Each compost pile is approximately 90 metres long, 12 metres wide and four metres high.

“This type of smouldering fire, involving deep piles of organic materials, can burn for long periods,” the city said in a statement.

“They are typically dealt with by smothering the burning material in soil. This is usually done by employees at the Resource Management Facility. However; with high winds last evening, the fire was generating a large volume of smoke which was blowing towards the city.”

Crews remained on scene for approximately seven hours trying to extinguish the fire, however, applying water to the piles proved to be ineffective.

Firefighters left the scene and turned over responsibility to employees at the facility, who will continue to smother the fire. Should the fire worsen or spread, firefighters will return to the landfill.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. No injuries were reported.