May 24, 2023 8:46 AM | News

WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in the city on Wednesday.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Indigenous high school students this morning to discuss the importance of protecting nature.

From there, Trudeau will make an announcement about protecting Canadian freshwater.

The afternoon will see Trudeau attend a Liberal Party of Canada event before he ends his day at a town hall at 7 p.m.

Trudeau was last in Winnipeg in mid-April.