Man Shot and Killed by RCMP in Portage la Prairie

An 18-year-old man has died in Portage la Prairie following a shooting by RCMP.

Police say officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at around 1 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on Hazel Bay.

The female victim was found safe in another apartment, while officers went to the apartment of the alleged suspect. As police were entering, they were confronted with a weapon. Police deployed a Taser on the suspect, while one officer fired their gun.

The suspect, from Portage la Prairie, was pronounced deceased on scene.

One officer received minor physical injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has assumed responsibility of the investigation.