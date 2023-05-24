Steinbach Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

A woman from Steinbach was killed Tuesday morning when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a pickup truck.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened at around 7:35 a.m. on Highway 52, near Municipal Road 38E, in the RM of La Broquerie.

According to police, the 26-year-old woman was travelling eastbound when she attempted to avoid debris on the highway. She lost control and collided with a westbound pickup truck carrying four people.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene, while the 28-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His three passengers weren’t injured.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.