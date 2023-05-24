Winnipeg Sea Bears to Host Pre-Game Parties at True North Square

Before the Winnipeg Sea Bears tip-off in their first-ever game this weekend, fans will be energized at True North Square.

The basketball club is hosting free “We Got Next” events before every home game this season. The events will feature a DJ, local vendors, games and other activations.

Each event will begin 2.5 hours prior to each game’s tip-off and end half an hour before every scheduled game.

The Sea Bears open their regular season this Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. against the Vancouver Bandits at Canada Life Centre. The pre-game party will kick off at 4:30 p.m.

The Sea Bears are hosting 10 regular season home games in Winnipeg between May and the end of July.

New seats added

After an impressive sellout of tickets based on the original configuration of Canada Life Centre, the team has added more seats to accommodate fans.

“This is going to be a great night of pro basketball and we encourage fans to get tickets and be part of what is already set to be the largest crowd in CEBL history,” said Jason Smith, president of the Sea Bears.

Financial support from the province

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced it will invest $450,000 over three years for the team’s initial operations, including to help its bid to host the 2025 CEBL championships.

The Sea Bears will use the Canada Games Sport For Life Centre at Sport Manitoba as the team’s offices and practice facility.