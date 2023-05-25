Brandon Man Facing Charges After Teen Lured, Drugged

A Brandon man is facing several charges after police say he lured a teen over Snapchat.

The 15-year-old female victim was taken to the hospital on May 21 by her parents after being given meth by the suspect.

The investigation revealed the teen and the 23-year-old man had been conversing over the app for the past 18 months. On several occasions, the man brought the victim to his home.

Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday on charges of luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and administering drugs.

He will appear in Brandon court on July 20, 2023.