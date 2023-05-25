Two Arrested After Magic Mushroom Dispensary Raid

Winnipeg police have released further details on the raid last week of a shop selling illegal magic mushrooms.

The raid on Magic Mush in the 100 block of Osborne Street occurred on May 19. Police say the owners were operating a psilocybin (magic mushroom) dispensary in the Osborne Village neighbourhood.

Two people were arrested as part of the investigation.

Aside from the retail location, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and seized one vehicle.

Police seized:

13-gram bags of psilocybin x 39

Approximately 260 grams of loose psilocybin

Various edible products and capsules

2018 Mercedes Benz CLA250 4MATIC

Electronics (cellular phones/laptop)

Bank machine

Score sheets

Scale

Packaging materials

Approximately $16,600 in currency

The estimated value of drugs seized is $10,000.

A 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both residing in Winnipeg, are facing multiple drug-related charges. Their names haven’t been released.