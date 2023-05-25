Two Arrested After Magic Mushroom Dispensary Raid

Winnipeg police have released further details on the raid last week of a shop selling illegal magic mushrooms.
The raid on Magic Mush in the 100 block of Osborne Street occurred on May 19. Police say the owners were operating a psilocybin (magic mushroom) dispensary in the Osborne Village neighbourhood.
Two people were arrested as part of the investigation.
Aside from the retail location, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and seized one vehicle.
Police seized:
- 13-gram bags of psilocybin x 39
- Approximately 260 grams of loose psilocybin
- Various edible products and capsules
- 2018 Mercedes Benz CLA250 4MATIC
- Electronics (cellular phones/laptop)
- Bank machine
- Score sheets
- Scale
- Packaging materials
- Approximately $16,600 in currency
The estimated value of drugs seized is $10,000.
A 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both residing in Winnipeg, are facing multiple drug-related charges. Their names haven’t been released.