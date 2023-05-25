Road Leading to the Whiteshell Voted Manitoba’s ‘Worst’

WINNIPEG — The votes are in and Manitobans have determined Provincial Road 307 is the province’s “worst road.”

CAA Manitoba revealed Thursday the results of its annual Worst Roads campaign, which asked the public to submit their choices for shoddy stretches of infrastructure.

PR 307, which leads to the Whiteshell, has the dubious honour of receiving the most votes for the second year in a row due to its poor road maintenance and potholes.

“We know the campaign works. People vote in the annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign because it gives Manitobans a platform to continue putting pressure on various levels of government to understand what roads they believe are in urgent need of repair,” said Ewald Friesen, manager government and community relations, CAA Manitoba.

Brandon’s 18th Street took second place, while Highway 34 cracks the top three.

“The results aren’t surprising, as we’ve seen more rural roads make the list over the past few years,” added Friesen. “Those who responded to the annual Worst Roads campaign have banded together to make sure rural roads are being prioritized.”

Top 10 worst roads in Manitoba