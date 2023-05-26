Comedian Jerry Seinfeld Returning to Winnipeg in September

May 26, 2023 10:11 AM | Entertainment

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Winnipeg in the fall to perform his brand of comedy.

Seinfeld will perform at the Canada Life Centre on Friday, September 22.

Seinfeld’s latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The funnyman last played in Winnipeg back in 2016.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $59.50 plus fees.