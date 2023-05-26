Off-Duty Officer Assaulted in Little Grand Rapids

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after an off-duty Mountie was assaulted in Little Grand Rapids.

Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon while the officer was out for a jog. The suspect approached the officer and spat on them, while threatening to throw a bicycle at them.

The officer didn’t confront the suspect, but rather reported the incident to the local Band Constable. On-duty police and the constable located Barry Duck, 43, and advised him he was under arrest. Duck resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody.

He has been released to appear in court at a later date.

The officer wasn’t injured during the incident.