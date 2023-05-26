Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad on Saturday

WINNIPEG — More than 1,500 motorcycles will rev their engines on Saturday in support of the fight against prostate cancer.

The 15th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is hitting the road for another year.

Registered riders are asked to pick up their rider gift packages at the pre-registration event tonight from 4-8 p.m., under the big tent at Earls Polo Park. The registration table, merchandise and various sponsor tents open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is mandatory in order to participate in the ride.

The first leg of the Motorcycle Ride for Dad will depart from Polo Park under police escort to Assiniboia Downs. The ride then heads north to Selkirk, Gimli and back, culminating with a wind-up and awards reception at Cowboys — Canad Inns Windsor Park, 3:30 p.m. The wind-up event features a 50/50 draw and prize raffle.

Since 2009, the Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised more than $3.5 million for prostate cancer research and education in Manitoba. This year’s fundraising goal is to raise over $500,000.

You can register or make a pledge online at ridefordad.ca/manitoba.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.