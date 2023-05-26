Planning Underway for Interchange at Perimeter and St. Anne’s Rd.

With construction work on the planned interchange at St. Mary’s Road and the South Perimeter well underway, the attention has turned to St. Anne’s Road.

Manitoba Infrastructure announced Friday that project planning has started on the interchange further east down the South Perimeter Highway.

The project includes designing and constructing a new interchange at the busy intersection, as well as reconstructing pavement along a 4.4-kilometre section of the highway.

A railway overpass will be built at the CP railway crossing the Perimeter Highway just east of the planned interchange, while a pedestrian crossing will be installed under the Perimeter Highway along the Seine River.

The interchange at the Perimeter and St. Mary’s is scheduled to open in June 2024. A similar interchange at Highway 3 and McGillivray Boulevard is in the planning and design phase.