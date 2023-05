Planning to Invest: Winnipeg Man Wins $1M on Lotto 6/49

May 26, 2023 11:06 AM | News

A Winnipeg man is the city’s newest millionaire after a recent Lotto 6/49 win.

Sipho Simani won $1 million on the May 3 draw.

“I’ve been playing Lotto 6/49 for many years,” Simani said in a statement. “For some reason, I’ve always had a feeling that I would win someday; and now I have!”

He plans on using his winnings to purchase a couple of investment properties.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Giant Tiger at 345 Donald Street.