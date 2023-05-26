Winnipeg’s Construction Season Begins

WINNIPEG — In what may seem like a never-ending ordeal to Winnipeggers, construction season has begun for another year in the city.

The city, province and federal government announced on Friday $159 million for more than 200 construction projects city-wide in 2023.

The scale of projects planned includes more than 200 kilometres of infrastructure improvements this year.

“An impressive number of major road renewal projects are scheduled for this season with over 30 planned on our regional network, including 15 significant active transportation paths to be constructed to better connect our city-wide active transportation network,” said city councillor John Orlikow, River Heights — Fort Garry.

“It is only through substantial infrastructure investment like this with our partners from the other levels of government, that a smoother ride can be made possible for all Winnipeggers and visitors to our great city for many years to come.”

A list of the city’s road projects and an interactive map can be found at Winnipeg.ca.

Watch Friday’s news conference: