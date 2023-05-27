Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad Sets New Fundraising Record

The 15th annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad has set a new record for funds raised in the fight against prostate cancer.

The ride on Saturday departed Earls Polo Park with more than 1,200 registered riders revving their engines to the sound of five starting explosions.

The 2023 fundraising campaign collectively raised close to $500,000 — a new record — bringing the 15-year total to more than $4 million. Proceeds stay in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education.

“The outpouring of support from Manitobans this year was incredible,” said MRFD co-chair, Kirk Van Alstyne. “We are so very grateful to our riders, pledge donors, sponsors, media partners and volunteers.”

Motorcycle riders rode west in a police-escorted parade down Portage Avenue to Assiniboia Downs, then north to Selkirk, Gimli and back. The day-long event culminates with a wind-up celebration at Cowboys, Canad Inns Windsor Park.

Top fundraisers for the 2023 Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad are:

Tim Fawcett – $17,843

– $17,843 Brad Van Wyck – $16,572

– $16,572 Tony Kusiak – $14,981

– $14,981 Bill Brokke – $12,819

– $12,819 Hank Hildebrand – $12,208

The Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is led by the Winnipeg Police Association with the volunteer organizing committee made up of Winnipeg police officers, firefighters, community and business leaders, and dedicated citizens.

To learn more about the ride, visit ridefordad.ca/manitoba.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.