RCMP Search for Winnipeg Teen After Possible Drowning at Sturgeon Falls

A search is underway after the possible drowning of a 12-year-old Winnipeg boy at Sturgeon Falls in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

RCMP were called just before noon Saturday after the teen was seen climbing down the rocks and slipping into the water. Police say the teen almost immediately went under in the rapids.

A bystander jumped into the water to provide assistance, but couldn’t bring him safely to shore.

RCMP divers and staff from Manitoba Conservation and Manitoba Parks remain on scene.