Winnipeg Woman Killed in Highway 9 Rollover Crash

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 9 early Sunday has claimed the life of a Winnipeg woman.

Manitoba RCMP responded to a rollover at the intersection with 9th avenue in Sandy Hook at around 6 a.m.

Police say a vehicle carrying two women had been travelling southbound when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and rolled.

The 20-year-old driver, from Winnipeg, received minor injuries. Her 23-year-old passenger, also from Winnipeg, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

Gimli RCMP continue to investigate.