Province to Fund Thunderwing Project at Mount Carmel Clinic

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is investing $300,000 into the Mount Carmel Clinic to administer the Thunderwing Project.

The project is a community mobilization effort that coordinates resources across sectors and aims to improve community safety and family well-being.

Of the funding, $200,000 will go towards administering the project, while an additional $100,000 will enhance the project to support women who are in contact with the criminal justice system.

“Community mobilization works to connect at-risk individuals to supports they need to address and stabilize crises, while alleviating demands on police and the justice system,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Thunderwing has demonstrated significant outcomes in supporting individuals and families facing multiple barriers, and the Manitoba government is pleased to enable Mount Carmel Clinic to administer this important project. The clinic offers primary health and social services, connections to Indigenous Elders and supports that complement the collaborative approach.”