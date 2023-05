The body of a 12-year-old Winnipeg boy has been recovered after he fell into the water at Sturgeon Falls over the weekend.

Manitoba RCMP say they recovered the boy’s body at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

The teen drowned Saturday afternoon after he was last seen climbing down the rocks and slipping into the water. Police say the teen almost immediately went under in the rapids.

A bystander jumped into the water to provide assistance, but couldn’t bring him safely to shore.