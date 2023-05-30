Man Threatens to ‘Shoot Up’ Brandon Business

Brandon police have arrested a man after he threatened to “shoot up” a local business.

Police were called to a retailer in the 800 block of 18th Street North last Sunday morning after a customer was reported to be behaving in a threatening manner towards employees.

After the threat was made, the suspect left the business but returned while police were there.

Officers attempted to arrest the man, but he resisted and tried to leave. Police deployed a Taser and safely took him into custody. No weapons were found on the suspect.

A 60-year-old man will appear in Brandon court on July 27 to face charges of uttering threats, resisting arrest and causing a disturbance.