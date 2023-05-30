CONTEST: Win Gate Passes to the Red River Ex

ChrisD.ca is proud to partner again with the Red River Ex this year.

We’re giving away 20 gate passes for the annual exhibition, running June 16-25 at Red River Exhibition Park.

Performers this year include Northern Pikes, Delaney Jane and others.

Concerts are free for visitors with the price of gate admission.

And of course, who can forget the rides? The real main attraction!

How do I win?

Fill out the entry form below. We’ll draw 10 random winners for a pair of passes. Good luck!

Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter and like us on Facebook for more chances to win!

Advance gate admission + Ride All-Day wristbands are $47 + GST (until June 15). The purchase includes gate admission and a Ride All-Day wristband for one person. Prices increase to $57 after the 15th. An advanced Midway EXpress Access Pass is $20 + GST until June 15.

Advance tickets are now available online at RedRiverEx.com and Sobeys, Safeway, Giant Tiger, Northern Store, North Mart, and Valu-Lots.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Wednesday, June 14 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.