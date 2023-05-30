Priest Charged in Alleged Sexual Assault of Girl on Manitoba First Nation

A 48-year-old Winnipeg priest has been charged after the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl.

Manitoba RCMP say the alleged assault happened on May 27 at the local Roman Catholic church in Little Grand Rapids.

According to police, the girl was inappropriately touched by the man while at the church alone with the priest. Police say the girl tried to leave the building, but was prevented in doing so. She eventually got out and fled to her home.

Arul Savari was arrested on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person, luring a child and forcible confinement. He remains in custody.

RCMP say Savari has also attended the community of Pauingassi First Nation in his role as priest.

Since the arrest, police say additional youths have been identified as potential victims. Anyone who has additional information or who may be a victim is asked to contact Little Grand Rapids RCMP at (204) 397-2249.