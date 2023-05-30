Winnipeg Woman Wins $1M Lotto Prize

A Winnipeg woman is $1 million richer after striking it lucky on a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Barbara Ducharme received a phone call the morning after the May 17 draw, informing her of her big prize.

“We’ve played Lotto 6/49 for the last 27 years,” she laughed. “We’ve played the same numbers for all those years as well.”

Ducharme purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com and won Lotto 6/49’s Gold Ball draw. It wasn’t Ducharme’s chosen numbers that won her the prize, but the selection of 38325186-01.

“I think I need to give it time to sink in before I can decide on anything,” she said when asked about her plans for the winnings. “Right now, it feels shocking and wonderful, but I have no ideas for it.”