CancerCare Manitoba Foundation Receives $27M Donation

WINNIPEG — The CancerCare Manitoba Foundation has received the largest donation to a healthcare organization in the history of the province.

The foundation on Wednesday announced it has received a $27 million donation from the Paul Albrechtsen Foundation.

The funds will be used to support four key areas at CancerCare Manitoba to keep it at the forefront of cancer research and patient care both nationally and internationally, the foundation says.

“Today is an incredible day for Manitobans. The impact this gift will have on cancer research and patient care in this province is momentous,” said Patti Smith, president and CEO of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

Of the funds donated, $17 million will be used for the renewal of research laboratories, $4 million for five machines using single cell technology, $2.5 million to increase capacity for genomic sequencing and $3.5 million for the Centre for Hope – Western Manitoba Cancer Centre in Brandon.

“My dad loved this province and believed in supporting all aspects of healthcare from research in the labs to holistic support programs to ensure Manitobans can receive the best possible care close to home,” said Scott Albrechtsen, president of the foundation.