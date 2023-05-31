Goldeyes Sign Infielder Jace Mercer

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed infielder Jace Mercer for the 2023 season.

Mercer split the 2022 season between the Windy City ThunderBolts and the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League. The 24-year-old hit a combined .228 with seven home runs and 24 runs batted in 71 games. He also stole 15 bases.

The Austell, Georgia native made his professional debut with Windy City in 2021, posting a .244 batting average with five home runs, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in just 26 games.

“Jace is an athletic switch-hitting infielder who provides depth for us,” said manager Greg Tagert. “He comes highly regarded as an exceptional defensive second baseman. We believe he has offensive potential to provide a spark when in the lineup.”

In a related move, the Goldeyes placed outfielder/left-handed pitcher Andrew Shaps on the injured list retroactive to May 26.

Winnipeg returns home to Shaw Park Tuesday, June 6 to host the Chicago Dogs.