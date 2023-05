Man Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation that killed a 21-year-old man.

Police responded to Cemetery Road at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday and found signs the man was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the victim, who was from the community, had been walking with friends when he split off from the group to head down Cemetery Road.

Officers seized a local vehicle on Wednesday and say it’s of interest to the investigation.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.