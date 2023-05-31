Police Warn of Suspicious Man at Maples Collegiate

Winnipeg police are looking for a man they say entered the female washroom at Maples Collegiate.

The incident happened Monday after a suspect, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, entered the washroom and confronted a few students. They quickly fled and reported the man to school administrators. No injuries were reported.

Police say Maples Collegiate families and the surrounding schools were notified of the incident.

The sex crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 986-TIPS (8477).