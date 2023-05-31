Girl, 12, Dies in Off-Road Rollover Near Neepawa

A 12-year-old girl has died following an off-road vehicle accident just south of Neepawa.

Manitoba RCMP say the utility terrain vehicle rollover happened on the evening of May 1 involving three girls who had been ejected from the UTV.

The children were travelling on Road 76 West, approximately 400 metres south of the Road 83 North intersection, when the UTV slid into the ditch, rolling several times.

The driver and one passenger, both 14, were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The second passenger, a 12-year-old girl, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on May 5.

Police say none of the girls were wearing seatbelts or helmets.

RCMP continue to investigate.