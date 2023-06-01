RCMP Investigate Child’s Possible Drowning in Northern Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the possible drowning of a five-year-old girl in Brochet.

Mounties received a report of the deceased child on Wednesday evening. Officers were able to fly into the community by around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate.

Police have determined the child had wandered away from her home. When her family went to look for her, she was located in the lake nearby. The child was rushed to the nursing station, where she was pronounced deceased.

No further information is available.