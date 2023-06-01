Mounties Assaulted During Arrest of Suspect in Cypress River

Manitoba RCMP officers were assaulted last week while trying to arrest a man in the community of Cypress River.

Police were called to a residence on May 27 for an assault, where a woman was located with minor injuries.

RCMP found the suspect and advised him he was under arrest. Police say when they tried to handcuff man, he became combative and proceeded to assault them. The suspect also attempted to disarm the officers, but was eventually placed into custody after a brief struggle.

The officers received minor injuries.

Police say the suspect threatened officers and spit on an officer while in custody.

Bailey Vaillant, 21, of Winkler, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.