Dave Wheeler, Rogers Sports & Media Settle $1.4M Lawsuit

WINNIPEG — Former 92.1 CITI morning show host Dave Wheeler and Rogers Sports & Media have settled a $1.4 million lawsuit.

Wheeler filed the wrongful dismissal suit in 2018 after being fired from the station amid controversial on-air comments he made about the transgender community.

Wheeler sought damages in excess of his $355,000 annual salary plus $80,000 in future bonuses and benefits.

Court documents show the matter was settled in early May, with Wheeler’s lawyer filing a notice of discontinuance in the case last week.

A Rogers spokesperson confirmed to ChrisD.ca the matter is now closed.

A request for comment from both Wheeler and his lawyer, Matthew Duffy, went unanswered.

Wheeler can currently be heard on Winnipeg’s Energy 106, where he has co-hosted mornings alongside Jasmin Laine and Tyler Carr since 2020.