Province Contributing $700K for Kenaston Design Study

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is providing $700,000 for a design study of the Kenaston Boulevard expansion project.

The investment is 50 percent of the City of Winnipeg’s identified costs for the project’s next phase.

“City council confirmed the Kenaston project as one of its strategic priorities earlier this week, so I’m pleased the province has responded so quickly by announcing its support for the next stage of the work,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“This is a comprehensive project that will renew the existing roadway and bridge, enhance transit and active transportation infrastructure, replace outdated sewer pipes, and remove the bottleneck that causes traffic congestion. It’s also essential to the success of Naawi-Oodena, which will be the biggest infill project in the city.”

The city released a design proposal in May for the future of Route 90. The proposal comes after two phases of previous public engagement, traffic data analysis and engineering input. One of the main changes is to widen Route 90 from four lanes to six, while also better connecting the neighbourhoods to the east and west of the roadway.