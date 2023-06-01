Brandon Police Chief Wayne Balcaen to Retire

The chief of the Brandon Police Service has announced he will retire later this month.

Chief Wayne Balcaen says in a statement his last day on the force will be June 23.

Balcaen has been a police officer in Brandon for nearly 33 years, with the last six being served as chief.

“It has been an immense honor [sic] and a privilege to serve my city and my great fortune to lead the police service in the capacity of chief,” Balcaen said in a statement.

“I retire knowing that Brandon is in great hands with an outstanding police service continuing to be committed to community safety with employees who hold strong our values of professionalism, respect and integrity.”

Balcaen submitted his retirement notice to the Brandon Police Board on Tuesday.