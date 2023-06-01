Upcoming Weekend Winnipeg Road Closures

WINNIPEG — Motorists are being advised to avoid certain city streets this weekend due to a number of road closures.

Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival

Bond Street, between Victoria Avenue West and Pandora Avenue West will be closed from Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m. until Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

Regent Avenue West, between Winona Street and Day Street, will be closed from Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, June 4 at 11 p.m.

Northbound Winona Street, between Regent Avenue West and Victoria Avenue West, will be closed from Friday, June 2 at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Run for Women

Osborne Street, between Broadway and Granite Way will be closed on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Pride Parade

The following closures will be in place on Sunday, June 4 at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

Northbound Memorial Boulevard, between York Avenue and Portage Avenue

Eastbound Portage Avenue, between Memorial Boulevard and Main Street, including the south sidewalk

Southbound Main Street, between Portage Avenue and William Stephenson Way

Eastbound William Stephenson Way, between Main Street and Israel Asper Way

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time, and use alternate routes to get to their destinations while the closures are in effect. Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted.