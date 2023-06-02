Summer of Fun: Downtown BIZ Unveils Seasonal Programming

WINNIPEG — A summer with concerts, food and drink tours, and a farmers’ market is enticing people to head downtown.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ has unveiled its summer programming for the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to be relaunching our well-loved tours and signature events,” says Pam Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“Events like these not only increase vibrancy to our neighbourhood, but they also create an opportunity to drive economic activity downtown.”

The 10th annual Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market returns on June 15 at Manitoba Hydro Plaza. Visitors can expect local produce, meats, baked goods, and artisanal products. For July and August, a second location will be added at True North Square that will feature a unique “shop and sip” experience featuring DJ Mama Cutsworth and the outdoor Rose Bar. The market runs every Thursday from June to September.

Downtown Tours will once again roll to include a craft beer experience, Chinatown and dim sum tour and a bike jam brunch. Each tour is led by local experts and offers guests a guided experience of downtown and the unique businesses. Tickets are available online and go on sale the 1st of every month from June to September.

A series of downtown concerts will begin June 20 featuring local performers at pop-up locations throughout the downtown every Tuesday until September 5.

The planned summer events come as the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ continues to attract more people back to the city’s core following the pandemic.

The latest data collected by the BIZ shows the weekly average visitation for May is up 29 percent compared to last year.

“While we know that our downtown is still facing challenges and is still recovering, summer provides an opportunity to showcase to Winnipeggers the unique experiences here you can’t find anywhere else,” added Hardman.

“Whether it’s trying a new beer or grabbing lunch to-go and catching a performance by a local artist, there’s something special about experiences in the heart of our city.”