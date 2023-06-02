Dispute with Landlord Leads to Gun, Drug Charges: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after they say he brandished a gun during a dispute with his landlord.

Police were called to a residence on Poplar Street in Powerview-Pine Falls on the evening of May 31.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man and woman loading up a vehicle with their belongings.

While speaking to the man, police observed illicit cannabis in plain view in the vehicle. The man was arrested and a further search turned up an additional quantity of dried cannabis.

Police also searched the vehicle and seized approximately 94 grams of cannabis, which is 64 grams more than a person is legally allowed to possess in Manitoba. They also seized 69 grams of cocaine in a vacuum-sealed bag, drug-related paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Charles Lawrence Guimond, 27, was charged with several drug and firearms-related offences. Police say Guimond is currently prohibited from possessing a firearm and has two undertakings with conditions to not possess firearms.

He was scheduled to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom on Friday.

The 23-year-old woman was released without charge.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.