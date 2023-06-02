Manitoba’s Trail Network Receives Funding for 34 Projects

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s trail network is receiving nearly $1 million from the province for 34 new trail projects.

As part of the Manitoba Trails Strategy and Action Plan, a new provincial trails office within the department of Natural Resources and Northern Development is being created. The new office will act as a coordinating body for trail management across Manitoba and help reduce red tape for trail organizations and clubs.

Through the 2023 Trails Manitoba Grant Program, $964,689 in funding is being invested in:

Falcon Lake East End Trail ($75,000 for new trail/enhancement)

Winkler Reinfeld Pathway ($75,000 for new trail/enhancement)

Maamawi Multi-Use Trail in Dauphin ($75,000 for new trail/enhancement)

Oak River/Rapid City Trail Upgrades ($25,000 for maintenance)

St. James Community Multi-Use Path ($21,180 for new trail/enhancement)

Churchill Winter Trail Loop ($10,600 for feasibility study/development plan)

The Manitoba Cycling Association is also receiving a $15,000 grant for upgrades to the Bison Butte multi-use trail at FortWhyte Alive in Winnipeg.

“Over the past several years, Manitoba Cycling, in support of FortWhyte Alive, has maintained the trails through community volunteers and grants obtained for approved projects onsite,” said Twila Cruickshank, executive director, Manitoba Cycling Association.

“Our goal this summer will be to upgrade the existing trails and improve the trail use for all ages and ability levels. The funds received will not only help benefit the World Police and Fire Games competitions this August, but the residents of the city and province in general.”