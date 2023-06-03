Splash Pad at The Forks Opens Early for Sizzling Weekend

WINNIPEG — Visitors to The Forks this weekend will have a spot to cool down amidst the scorching temperatures.

Parks Canada has reversed course and will open its Fort Parka splash pad for the season today.

Officials had originally planned to keep the July 1 opening date for the attraction, despite the current above-seasonal temperatures across the province.

“Parks Canada is committed to providing visitors with high-quality and meaningful experiences,” external relations manager Jared Kist said in an email to ChrisD.ca on Friday.

“Parks Canada is always grateful for input and feedback from visitors. We recognize the hot weather as an important factor in this decision, and were fortunately able to accelerate the necessary operational requirements to open the splash pad in time for Winnipeg Pride weekend.”

Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are under a heat warning with humidex values expected to reach 38 for the next several days.

Most City of Winnipeg spray pads are already operating for the season.

The Fort Parka splash pad will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.