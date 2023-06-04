Bike to Work Day Signals Start of Week-Long Cycling Celebration

WINNIPEG — Monday marks the start of the 10th annual Bike Week, with Bike to Work Day getting the festivities started.

To celebrate the milestone event, Bike Week Winnipeg is throwing 10 birthday parties from June 5-11.

“Cycling makes us happy. And for our birthday this year our wish is to spread happiness around the city by promoting a multitude of events that celebrate the bike and everyone who rides,” said Dave Elmore, Bike Week board chair.

The week also includes 44 events such as live musical performances and digital offerings.

Bike to Work Day will feature 61 pit stops welcoming cyclists from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eight stops will have mini-birthday parties with themed cookies and loot bags, including the day-long Manitoba Public Insurance pit stop at The Forks from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mayor Scott Gillingham will participate in the group ride on Monday morning beginning at Assiniboine Park.

A complete list of Bike Week activities and events can be found at BikeWeekWinnipeg.com.