Manitoba Breweries on Display at Ballpark Brewfest

The second annual Ballpark Brewfest is making its sudsy return to Shaw Park this summer.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will host the popular event on Saturday, July 22 and help showcase Manitoba’s vibrant craft beer industry.

“Through our Craft Beer Corner, we are uniquely positioned as the first professional team in Winnipeg to partner with local brewers,” said Winnipeg Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier.

“We doubled down on that commitment to support the local industry in 2022 by exclusively serving Manitoba-made canned beer at Shaw Park, in addition to the selection of local brews on tap at the Craft Beer Corner. Ballpark Brewfest takes this partnership one step further as we invite the breweries themselves into Shaw Park to interact with Manitobans, and discuss the only thing that can rival baseball—BEER!”

More than 20 local Manitoba breweries will participate.

Tickets are $60 including taxes, with designated driver tickets selling for $15. Ballpark Brewfest will run 1-5 p.m. rain or shine.