PHOTOS: Winnipeg Comes Together for Annual Pride Parade
June 5, 2023 6:54 AM | Photos
Winnipeggers came together over the weekend to celebrate the Pride Winnipeg Festival on Sunday.
The weekend included three days of festivities throughout the city, including at The Forks, where thousands gathered to celebrate.
Festivities concluded on Sunday, where the parade started with a rally at the Manitoba legislature, and then proceeded throughout downtown and concluded at The Forks.
People celebrate during the Pride Winnipeg parade on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Memorial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / FOR CHRISD.CA)
