Woman Drives SUV into Wawanesa Building After Threats

Charges are pending against a woman RCMP say drove her vehicle into the front of a building in Wawanesa, Manitoba.

The incident happened the afternoon of June 2 after police say the woman made threats against the business prior to the collision.

Photos released by RCMP show damage to the Wawanesa Insurance building on Main Street at 4th Street in the community.

According to police, the 42-year-old driver crashed her Ford Flex into the building before reversing and then driving into it again, before reversing out.

The driver was taken to local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Several people were inside the building at the time but weren’t injured.