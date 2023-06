The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into an incident where a female was injured while in custody in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP notified the IIU on June 2 about the injury that occurred earlier in the day when the female went into medical distress. An officer conducted a well-being check and the prisoner was taken to the local hospital and later transported to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

No further details have been released as the IIU investigates.