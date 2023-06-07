Missing Dirt Biker Found After Night in Manitoba Wilderness

A 61-year-old man is recovering after spending a night outdoors following a crash on his dirt bike.

The man was reported missing in the RM of North Cypress-Langford on Monday morning after not returning from a ride the previous evening.

Manitoba RCMP immediately began search of more than 30 square kilometres of trails and terrain when they noticed a tire path and followed it.

Officers located the dirt bike off the trail that had appeared to have been in a collision. The man was found shortly after on Monday afternoon with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. He was carried from the trail and transported for medical attention.

“We are so relieved that this ended well,” said Cpl. Grant Campbell of the Carberry RCMP. “He was out in the bush overnight with no food or water suffering from pretty serious injuries. We knew the urgency of the situation as soon as it was called in and worked hard to find him. I am so glad that we were able to get to him in time, that he can go home and recuperate, and hopefully head out on the trails again soon.”