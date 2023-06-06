Manitoba Offering Free Fishing, Entry to Provincial Parks This Weekend

A Manitoba park pass and fishing licence won’t be required this weekend in provincial parks.

The province is waiving those requirements as part of Family Fishing Weekend, June 9-11.

“Summer is almost here and we know Manitobans treasure these warm, late spring weekends,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt.

“Throughout this weekend, residents and visitors will be able to fish for free while also enjoying free access to our beautiful provincial parks. This extra day creates another opportunity for more Manitobans to get hooked on fishing.”

All other fishing rules and regulations, including size limits, still apply. A federal licence is required to fish in national parks.