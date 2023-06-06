MPI Explains Departures of Senior Executives

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Crown-owned vehicle insurance corporation is offering more details on its recent turmoil and cost overruns.

Manitoba Public Insurance has seen the recent departures of some top executives, including its chief executive officer and chief information and technology officer.

Board chair Ward Keith says the chief executive officer was let go after an internal review of the CEO’s workplace conduct, which covered more than just his interactions with employees.

Keith says the former chief information and technology officer chose to resign after he was asked to relocate to Manitoba.

Keith says the officer was living in Toronto and the corporation covered his travel costs under a deal approved by the former chief executive officer.

Manitoba Public Insurance has come under fire after the projected cost of technology upgrades more than doubled from its original price tag of just over $100 million.