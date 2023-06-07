Man Arrested After Home Invasion in Erickson

Manitoba RCMP have an 18-year-old man in custody following a home invasion in Erickson early Tuesday.

Just before 2 a.m., police say the suspect entered the home of a 30-year-old woman, causing her to suffer significant but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to hospital in Erickson and later transferred to Winnipeg, where she remains in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving and isn’t known to the victim.

By Wednesday afternoon, Wasagaming RCMP had arrested the suspect in connection with the incident

No further details were released.