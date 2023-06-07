Premier Stefanson’s Approval Rating Sits at 25%: Poll

WINNIPEG — Premier Heather Stefanson is “struggling” to gain the support of more than one-in-four Manitobans.

A new Angus Reid poll released Wednesday shows Stefanson at the bottom of the pack among her provincial counterparts with only 25 percent support.

With an October election on the horizon, Stefanson has a steep hill ahead of her to improve her “personal appeal,” which pollsters say is the worst in the country for more than a year.

“Stefanson will have a full campaign to turn this situation around, but a staggering two-thirds (66 percent) of Manitobans disapprove of her at this point,” pollsters said.

The Manitoba premier shares the bottom three spots with New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs (28 percent) and Ontario’s Doug Ford (33 percent). Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe enjoys the highest approval in the country at 57 percent.