Drone Show at The Forks to Cap Off Canada Day

WINNIPEG — Canada Day celebrations at The Forks this year will conclude with the city’s first-ever drone show.

In lieu of traditional fireworks, which haven’t lit up the sky in recent years at the popular tourist destination, The Forks will be marking Canada Day with the theme Finding our North Star.

The drone show entitled Acakos (ah-cha-kos), meaning “star” in Cree, has been curated around the teachings of Elder Wilfred Buck, a member of Opaskwayak Cree Nation. It will include 100 drones flying 400 feet in the sky to create a synchronized routine.

“It’s fitting that this Canada Day we incorporate Finding our North Star into the innovative and exciting experience we’re building for people here at The Forks,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO, The Forks North Portage.

“As Buck suggests in his teachings, we all share one sky and, in that spirit, we seek to bring people together here at The Forks, while acknowledging the rich history of this exact place where Indigenous people have been meeting for over 6,000 years.”

Festivities and programming at The Forks this Canada Day were guided, in part, by two Probe Research-led public surveys.

Celebrations will run from noon until 10:30 p.m. on July 1. A full list of what to expect will be released later this month on The Forks’ website and their social channels.